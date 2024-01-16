The Copa del Rey enters its final stages from this beginning of the year, when the round of 16 of the competition is about to be played. Of the sixteen remaining teams, fourteen are First Division clubs (Real Madrid, Girona, Barcelona, ​​Athletic de Bilbao, Atlético de Madrid, Real Sociedad, Valencia, Getafe, Rayo Vallecano, Osasuna, Sevilla, Celta, Alavés and Mallorca), while that there is only one team left from the Second Division (Tenerife) and another from the First RFEF, which is the third category (Unionistas de Salamanca). The Tenerife team managed to qualify for the round of 16 after beating UD Las Palmas in the Canarian derby, while the Salamanca team did the same, leaving Villarreal in the way.

In the round of 16, the confrontation between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid stands out, which will be the second capital derby of the three that will take place in less than a month. In the last match, the meringues beat the colchoneros in the semifinals of the Super Cup, a title that the whites would end up winning after also winning in the final. On the other hand, Barça visits Unionistas, a team that does not want to stop dreaming and will seek to cause a new surprise in the competition. Finally, it is also worth highlighting the confrontation between Athletic and Alavés, a regional duel between two Basque teams.

All the round of 16 matches of the Copa del Rey:

Getafe – Seville (Tuesday, January 16 at 8:00 p.m./Movistar)

Athletic Bilbao – Alavés (Tuesday, January 16 at 9:00 p.m./Movistar)

Tenerife – Mallorca (Tuesday, January 16 at 10:00 p.m./Movistar)

Valencia – Celta de Vigo (Wednesday, January 17 at 8:00 p.m./Movistar)

Osasuna – Real Sociedad (Wednesday, January 17 at 9:00 p.m./Movistar)

Girona – Rayo Vallecano (Wednesday, January 17 at 9:30 p.m./La2, Movistar)

Unionistas – Barcelona (Thursday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m./Movistar)

Atlético de Madrid – Real Madrid (Thursday, January 18 at 9:30 p.m./La1, Movistar)

