He goes back to work to help his cousin and earns 280 euros: as a pensioner he will have to repay 19 thousand to INPS

He goes back to work for a month and earns 280 euros, the INPS asks him for 19 thousand back. It happened to Angelo Menapace, a 67-year-old from Tuenno (Trento), who retired four years ago with Quota 100.

After working in the month of August 2021 alone to help his cousin, the manager of a fish shop, he was asked by INPS for the equivalent of an entire year's pension. “If I made a mistake it is right that I pay a fine, but paying nineteen thousand euros for receiving 280 on which I also paid taxes seems really excessive to me,” he told Corriere del Trentino Menapace.

The 67-year-old began receiving his pension in February 2020 using the so-called “Quota 100”, which allows you to retire at 62 years of age with 38 years of contributions, but prohibits you from carrying out any work. Before deciding to help his cousin he consulted with an accountant and demanded to be brought into compliance. In October, after discovering that his on-call hiring was not compatible with his pension, he turned to INPS, where he was partly reassured given the small compensation he had received. In 2022, however, the injunction for 19 thousand euros arrived. “What should I tell my three children now? Is it better to work illegally?”, asked the 67-year-old, who had a first appeal presented through the traders' association rejected and will now present another through his lawyer.