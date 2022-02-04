The Copa del Rey 2021/2022 is advancing by leaps and bounds and is already in the final stretch. Of the 116 teams that started this edition, only four, Valencia, Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis and Athletic Club, are still alive in the tournament, and one of them will be proclaimed champion on April 23 in the final that will be played at the stadium of La Cartuja.
But before that match arrives, the two semifinals will be played, this being the only round of the tournament that is played in two legs.
This afternoon the semifinal draw took place in the Luis Aragonés room at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas. As the four teams are in the same category, the draw did not have any type of condition.
The first two teams whose name has come out in first and second place will be the home team in the first leg, and the two teams that have come out in third and fourth place will be the home team in the second leg.
– Rayo Vallevano vs Real Betis
-Athletic Club vs Valencia
The first legs of the semifinals will be played on February 9 and 10 and the second leg will have to wait until March 2 and 3.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
#COPA #DEL #REY #semifinal #matches #defined
Leave a Reply