

01/21/2025



Updated at 1:22 p.m.





The duel between La Laguna Tenerife and Barça is the most outstanding that this Tuesday has brought draw for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey basketballa competition that will be held between February 13 and 16 at the Gran Canaria Arena from Las Palmas.

The blaugranas, who did not confirm their ticket for the tournament until the last moment, will have a tough road to the title, because after the clash against the Tenerife team, if they qualify they would have to face the winner of Unicaja Málaga-Joventut de Badalona.

For his part, the real Madridcurrent champion of the Copa del Rey and therefore defending the title, will face BAXI Manresa in the quarterfinals. If Chus Mateo’s team overcomes the tie, they would face the team that wins the duel between Valencia Basket and the host Dreamland Gran Canaria.

In this way, the draw has meant that there is no possibility of seeing a new classic between whites and azulgranas until a hypothetical finaland both will have to overcome difficult obstacles to qualify for the final match for the title.