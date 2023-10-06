The Dimayor drew this Friday the semifinals of the Colombia Cup, tournament that gives, for the champion, a place in the previous phase of the Copa Libertadores 2024.

The two greatest of Colombian football, National Athletic and millionaires, They return to this instance. He also returns Deportivo Pereira, who was runner-up in 2021.

The fourth classified was Cúcuta Deportivo, the only survivor of B, who arrives at this instance for the first time. His best performance had been in 2010, when Millonarios eliminated him in the quarterfinals.

It is worth remembering that if Cúcuta Deportivo wins the Cup, it must necessarily be promoted to A to play in an international tournament. according to Dimayor regulations. If he does not do so, he will win a prize of 500 million pesos, but the Libertadores place will be awarded by reclassification.

This is how the keys to the Colombia Cup semifinal remained

Millonarios will face Cúcuta Deportivo. The first leg will be played in El Campín and the second leg will be played in General Santander.

Millonarios entered the competition in the round of 16: they eliminated Atlético Bucaramanga in that phase (3-0 in Bogotá and 0-0 in the Alfonso López) and then, in the quarterfinals, they left out Alianza Petrolera (2-0 victories in El Campín and 1-2 in Barrancabermeja).

In turn, Cúcuta Deportivo is the team with the most games played in this edition of the tournament, to which it returned after three years of absence. It should be remembered that the club was disaffiliated from Dimayor and readmitted last year.

In the first phase, Cúcuta eliminated Once Caldas, whom they beat 3-1 at General Santander and then lost 1-0 in Manizales. In the second round, the victim was Deportes Quindío (0-2 win in Armenia and goalless draw in Cúcuta).

In the third round, Cúcuta eliminated Real Cartagena, whom they beat 0-1 as a visitor and then tied without goals at home. And, finally, he brought out two historic ones, Junior and Medellín.

The other semifinal: Pereira vs. National

For its part, Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pereira will play the other semifinal. The matecañas will begin at their house and close at the Atanasio Girardot.

Both teams entered the Cup in the round of 16, because both participated in the Libertadores. The greens took out América in the round of 16, with two wins, 1-3 in Cali and 2-1 in Medellín. And in the quarterfinals, they left out Águilas Doradas, also winning both games (0-3 in Ruonegro and 2-1 in Atanasio).

Pereira, for its part, eliminated Tigres in the round of 16, with two 1-0 victories, and in the quarterfinals, the victim was Santa Fe (0-0 at El Campín and 2-0 at Hernán Ramírez Villegas).

Nacional is the most winner of the Cup in its current format, which began in 2008. He was crowned champion five times: 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2021. Millonarios is the current champion, having won in 2022, and had already done so in 2011.

La Dimayor has not yet announced the dates of the semifinals. In the calendar that the entity published at the beginning of the year, they were stipulated for October 6 and 19, but the postponements of the League disrupted the programming. The final, in that same plan, was for November 2 and 22.

