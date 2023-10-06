Nobel Peace Prize | Mohammadi, who is in prison, may not know about his prize yet, Iran accuses Nobel of being political

A spokesman for Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday evening that he condemned the award as “attitudinal and political”.

Iran condemns an Iranian human rights activist For Narges Mohammad the awarded Nobel Peace Prize.

“We note that the Nobel Committee has awarded its Peace Prize to a person who has been repeatedly convicted of breaking the law and committing criminal acts,” a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanani said in a statement on Friday. “We condemn this attitudinal and political act.”

Mohammad currently serving 11 years and 11 months in prison at Varamin prison outside Tehran. He was first sentenced to prison for his activism in 1998, and in total Mohammadi has been in prison for several years.

The verdicts have been political, i.e. their basis is that Mohammadi criticized the Iranian regime for human rights violations. The latest sentence was given for “spreading propaganda”.

Mohammadi is particularly against the death penalty and solitary confinement. Last year, he reported on torture and sexual abuse of women from prison.

It is unclear, Does Mohammadi still know about his award? Iranian officials on Friday did not pass on his comments or say whether information about the award had been passed on to Mohammad.

An account posing as Mohammad’s official representative on the X-messaging service writes that the department for women of political prisoners could only be called on Thursdays and Fridays, and therefore the news could only be told to Mohammad on Saturday.