The Colombia selection finalizes details for what will be its match today against the Uruguayan team in the semifinal of the Copa America 2024. It will be a duel of different styles that will be defined by details, James Rodriguez would be the key piece to reach the final.

The captain of the Selection shines in this edition of the America Cup, He is the most consistent player in the tournament and the only one who has been highlighted by Conmebol in the ideal team of the three matches of the group stage and the quarter-finals.

James Rodriguez, the most outstanding

James Rodriguez He is responding with good football to the trust that was placed in him Coach Nestor Lorenzo and he has not disappointed. The player changed his chip and left behind that bad moment he is experiencing in Sao Paulo to enjoy his game in Colombia.

The 32-year-old midfielder makes it clear that he is still in force, the magic of his left-footed boot was never in doubt, but his physical condition was. But he, with a lot of self-respect, showed that he can fight and sacrifice for his team. Selection.

In addition, he is the leader of a team that has had a significant renovation and that has players who have exploded around him, as is the case of Richard Rios, John Arias and John Cordoba.

The outstanding performances of his teammates make the figure of James Rodriguez grow. The national team knows what it means to play as a team and Lorenzo’s team is very well oiled.

The performance of the Cucuteño is so outstanding that he is the undisputed leader of the assists table of the America Cup with five assists, some of which came thanks to his exquisite execution of corner kicks.

But the assist that fans remember most is the one in which he showed his mental agility in the rout against Panama and threw so that Luis Diaz scored a spectacular goal.

Argentine Alexis Mac Allister is second in this table with two assists, along with Venezuelan Jon Aramburu and Uruguayan Nicolás de la Cruz.

Attendance table

• James Rodriguez (Colombia): 5 assists

• Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina): 2 assists

• Jon Aramburu (Venezuela): 2 assists

• Nicolas De La Cruz (Uruguay): 2 assists

HAROLD YEPES

