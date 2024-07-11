The Colombia selection dream of the second America Cup of its history. The cast led by the Coach Nestor Lorenzo will be measured this Sunday against its counterpart from Argentina in the grand final of the continental tournament taking place in the United States.

The national team defeated the national team Uruguay by 1-0 in a tough semi-final and qualified for the grand final that will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It will be an unprecedented final, never before had the National Team faced off against Argentina in a decisive Copa América duel.

Colombian national team, to the final. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

This Thursday, the Conmebol revealed to the referee that he will officiate the grand final between Colombia and Argentina. The Brazilian Raphael Claus He will be in charge of dispensing justice in a high-tension game, although Colombians do not have good memories of him.

Bitter past with the referee

Claus It was the same referee with whom the Colombia selection lost its last match, before starting with an unbeaten run of 28 matches without losing, including friendly matches, Copa América and World Cup qualifiers.

The Brazilian judge directed the Argentina vs. Colombia February 2, 2022, in which the National Team lost 1-0 in Córdoba, on matchday 16 of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Although that was the only match that Colombia lost with Raphael Claus. The Brazilian refereed two other matches: one ended in victory for the Colombians and the other in a draw.

Argentina is undefeated under Claus

The story with Argentina It’s different. With Raphael Clausthe Albiceleste never, the history is of 4 directed matches that concluded with two draws and two victories, one of them was against Colombia in that 2022 qualifier.

Although the Argentines do not have much affinity with the Brazilian referee either. They remember with bitterness Argentina’s 1-1 draw against Ecuador in Guayaquil, at the end of the qualifying round for Qatar 2022.

Those from the south of the continent will not forget the controversial penalty that was awarded at the end of the match and which ended with Ecuador’s equaliser. In that game they also claimed the expulsion of Alan Franco for a criminal kick against Alexis Mac Allister.

Messi celebrates his goal against Canada. Photo:AFP

He also had a clash with Lionel Messi after a goalless draw against Paraguay in the Copa América: “What happened? What did you charge? You’ve already screwed us twice,” the captain told him after having a goal disallowed.

Refereeing shortlist

Referee: Raphael Claus (BRA)

Assistant referee No. 1: Bruno Pires (BRA)

Assistant referee No. 2: Rodrigo Correa (BRA)

Fourth official: Juan Benitez (PAR)

Fifth referee: Eduardo Cardozo (PAR)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski (BRA)

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS