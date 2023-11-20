Conmebol announced this Monday the venues for the opening and final matches of the most exciting and oldest national team tournament in the world, the Copa America 2024™️. The tournament will be held in the United States from Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The opening match, scheduled for Thursday, June 20, 2024, will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. A world-class venue that seats more than 71,000 spectators and is known not only for its cutting-edge technology and fan amenities, but also for hosting the world’s biggest events, including Super Bowl LIII, College Football Playoff National Championship in 2018 and numerous international soccer matches, among other events.

The final match will be played on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at the Hard Rock Stadium, located in Miami Gardens, Florida. This global entertainment destination seats more than 65,300 fans and hosts the Miami Dolphins, Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, the Miami Open tennis tournament and the University of Miami’s Orange Blossom college football games. Classic and Orange Bowl. With a calendar packed with sporting and entertainment events such as Jazz in the Gardens, concerts and festivals, Hard Rock Stadium has also become a prominent venue for international events such as Super Bowl LIV and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We expect stadiums filled with the passion of the entire American continent for the opening and final of an unforgettable Conmebol Copa América. In Atlanta, the ball will start rolling and will not stop for a month, until the final match in Miami. They are magnificent stadiums in wonderful cities. We appreciate the valuable collaboration of the American authorities and our friends at Concacaf in the organization of this competition. We hope for the best Conmebol Copa América of all time,” he said Alejandro DominguezPresident of Conmebol.

The Conmebol Copa América will be played in the United States and includes 10 Conmebol teams and 6 guest teams from Concacaf. This traditional tournament is organized by both confederations. The 6 Concacaf teams will qualify through the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League.

