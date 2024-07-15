Miami, Florida.- David Faitelson, without mincing words, he charged strongly against the Conmebol for not thinking about the physical integrity of the fans of Argentina and Colombia.

The Grand Final of the 2024 Copa América was postponed for just over an hour due to the lack of security at the venue prior to the start of the most important match of the tournament.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

“It is irresponsible on the part of Conmebol and irresponsible on the part of the government of Florida. It is not possible to play with the physical integrity of human beings in order to make the damn business prevail. It is not fair.”

“It’s incredible what we’re experiencing in a totally disorganized Copa America. We’ve seen the outside of a stadium that hosted the Super Bowl and was important today collapsed. They’ve slammed the doors, it’s absolute chaos,” he said before the final.

“There were a lot of people outside, a tragedy could happen. I don’t see any security personnel, there are injured people and I can’t see any evacuation routes.”

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.