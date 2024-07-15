Lionel Messi, iconic player of the Argentine National Team, broke down in tears as soon as he sat down on the bench of the Argentine National Team. The star of the Albiceleste suffered an injury in the final of the Copa America and when he left the field of play he was caught crying inconsolably.

The first warning sign in the match against the Colombian national team occurred when Messi suffered a blow in the first half when Santiago Arias, in his attempt to block his path, fell on his right ankle.

At that moment it was believed that the captain would leave the field, however, he decided to play the second half of the match.

Messi started running and immediately noticed what looked like a muscle problem. He ended up on the ground, quickly felt pain and raised his hand looking at the bench.

The Albiceleste medical services treated him but he was unable to continue.

The number 10 had already been close to retiring due to injury in the first half after twisting his right ankle in a clash with Santiago Arias.

On that occasion, he returned to the pitch limping slightly, having trouble running and testing himself cautiously. Shortly afterwards, the break came and he played again after the restart before being permanently injured.

Already on the bench, Messi, 37, also put ice on his ankle.

Argentina fans sent him off with shouts of heroism and “Messi, Messi!” could be heard throughout the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (USA).

