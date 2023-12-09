The media center in the Green Zone within “COP28”, which extends over an area of ​​approximately 4,000 square meters distributed over 4 floors within a sustainable building, provides all the necessary facilities to enable media professionals to fully carry out their tasks in covering the activities of the Conference of the Parties, the most important global climate event hosted by the UAE.

Ahmed Al Hosani, Director of the Media Center in the Green Zone, said that the center provides full support to media representatives from various countries of the world, starting with submitting requests for media accreditation, through the various stages of covering the activities and initiatives of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, in a way that ensures the efficiency and effectiveness of the work of various media outlets, whether print. Or audio or video, in addition to digital media and social media platforms.

He added that the media center provides integrated and sustainable media services and does not use printing papers. Accordingly, a website was launched that provides all the services that have been converted into digital services, including requesting press interviews, booking studios, and booking conference halls, in addition to requesting various photography permits.

He explained that these digital services contribute to providing direct and rapid communication with the media involved in covering COP28 from around the world, and contribute to organizing media work, and meeting the requirements of the media and media professionals. He pointed out that the COP28 Conference of the Parties is witnessing broad momentum in terms of the number of visitors in conjunction with the momentum. The great media person.

Al Hosani said that the sustainable media center in the Green Zone continues to provide its services to media professionals until December 12 to continue the media momentum around the most important climate event hosted by the UAE.

The center, which was equipped with the latest technologies and the presence of a team of specialized experts to support media work, allows following up on discussion sessions and conferences held in the Blue Zone, within the COP28 Conference of the Parties, via screens distributed throughout the center.

The media center includes integrated equipment and provides various services to support the Emirati media, correspondents of news agencies, Arab and international newspapers, and regional and international television networks who flocked to the Emirates to cover the activities of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, the exceptional edition in the history of the most important climate event in the world.

The center includes studios equipped in a manner compatible with the work of television and radio stations, in addition to others that allow media professionals to use their own equipment, in addition to stations prepared for producing audio and video content (podcasts) and others designated for montage, in addition to areas for filming and recording dialogues, rooms for press interviews, meeting rooms, and work halls. The center provides special spaces for media organizations wishing to establish temporary newsrooms during the event.

The center also includes a club for the Climate Action Ambassadors Program for content creators and social media influencers, in addition to providing services provided by the relevant government agencies, such as applying for permits for equipment and photography in the country.

A website was launched for the media center, the first of its kind, which allows the provision of many electronic services, including submitting media requests, including questions and requesting interviews with officials, in addition to booking press conference rooms, workshops, seminars, interview and meeting rooms, in addition to the service of responding and interacting with inquiries via artificial intelligence technology. As well as registration requests to obtain media permits and reserve a television broadcast studio.

For more information and media services, please visit the website link https://gzmediacenter.cop28.com/.