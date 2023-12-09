Global crisis and decline of the West, China and Russia will be the future

The Economist says that the Ukrainian prime minister Zelensky he remained entangled in corruption scandals in his government and by concerns about the progress of the country. The data gives confidence in him, only 32% of Ukrainians. The same poll indicates that he would risk losing the presidential election if he confronted his commander in chief. In short, disheartened and alone, the former comedian finds himself in a very delicate situation because Ukraine has lost the war, even if it is not over and the Western partners seem to have begun to retreat.

There BORNthe EU they USA they lost the war. The Ukrainian counteroffensive turned out to be a total failure, implicitly recognized by Zelensky himself. The Ukrainians received only 300 thousand ammunition compared to the million promised by Ursula von der Leyenmany civilians flee abroad to avoid being drafted and women called up to arms have increased by 40% compared to the last two years.

Alexey Pushkov, senator of the Russian Federation Council noted recently that Ukraine and the West are entering a period of rearguard action. In fact, the statements of the President of the BORN Jens Stoltenberg, who until six months ago was very convinced of the victory, who recommended Europe “to prepare for the bad news on Ukraine”, do not leave many doubts about the ongoing debacle. French politician Florian Philippot observed the change in media narrative, according to which the West no longer hopes for Russia’s defeat on the battlefield, but speaks of the importance of activating negotiations.

The American journalist Seymour Hersh he states that, beyond propaganda and perfunctory speeches, senior US officials confided to him that “serious peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are conducted by two high-ranking generals: the chief of staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny“.

Victor Orbàn he declares himself very pessimistic about an agreement between the two countries and proposes not to discuss Ukraine’s entry into the EU during the December summit, which Hungary does not support.

The Washington Post published a long report on the failure of the Ukrainian spring offensive. The Ukrainian military leaders and those BORN, busy hurling cross accusations of incompetence at each other while soldiers died, come out very badly. “The European Conservative” criticized the Kiev regime. Former President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said that Ukraine is not ready for entry into the EU due to corruption at all levels of society, and because of this, it requires a major internal reform process.

In the United States Congress, President Joe Biden finds himself in great difficulty due to the reluctance of the Republicans, but not only, in wanting to finance Ukraine again. Simply put, Zelensky will never receive the requested $61 billion.

Vladimir Putin, for his part, is ready to negotiate with Ukraine to put an end to the ongoing war. He had already said it in a video conference at the G20 summit on November 23rd. And the Kremlin spokesperson reiterated this, Dmitry Peskovto Rtvi. Peskov claims that the negotiation process was interrupted by Kiev. “They themselves admitted that this was done at the behest of Britain.” Russia places itself in a position of strength, because it wants to negotiate for peace and is opposed to the weakened Atlantic Pact, because it failed with the sanctions (which ended at the expense of European citizens) and lost the war.

The American Time magazine has chosen the Person of the Year every year since 1927. In 2022 he became the president of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and the “spirit of Ukraine”, while this year in pole position there is Tsar Vladimir Putin, followed by dictator Xi Jinping. How the geopolitical wheel turns, in a short time…

The 2023 final meeting of Sherpa And Sous Sherpa of the BRICS. During the meeting, the development and strengthening of the strategic partnership within the framework of BRICS was discussed, taking into account the imminent expansion of the association.

The Russian delegation presented the BRICS work plans for 2024, with particular attention to the inclusion of new participants in multipolar cooperation. It is also planned to develop modalities for a new category of “partner states” of the association. Strengthening foreign policy coordination, the fight against terrorism, money laundering and information security, as well as the recovery of illicitly acquired assets will be important priorities. The Russian presidency will also work to increase the role of BRICS countries in the global financial system and develop interbank cooperation. All partners supported the plans of the Russian presidency of BRICS and expressed their readiness for practical cooperation and strengthening the association’s position on the international scene. (TV Brics)

Finally, if on the one hand Italy has delivered to Beijing the note in which it declares that it will not renew the memorandum of understanding on New Silk Roadsigned in March 2019, Russia first consolidated relations with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as well as having entered into an alliance de facto with Iran, and then set a new record in trade with China.

The General Administration of Chinese Customs expressed this situation: the trade volume between China and Russia reached a record figure of $218.17 billion, recording growth of +26.7% on an annual basis from January to November, reaching with a month ahead of the goal that the presidents had set Xi Jinping And Vladimir Putin for the current year.

At the end of 2022, Russian-Chinese trade amounted to $190.271 billion. China imported $100.33 billion worth of goods into Russia , equal to +50.2% compared to the same period of 2022; supplies from Russia to China, however, grew by +11.8%, reaching $117.84 billion.

