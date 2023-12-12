NGOs represent a broad spectrum of interests, and include representatives from the world of business and industry, environmental, agricultural and indigenous associations, local governments and municipal authorities, academic research institutions, trade unions, women, gender and youth groups.

The international conference provided multiple opportunities for all these groups to express their views, including organizations concerned with the rights of women, youth and indigenous people.

During the Global Conference on Gender Data and the Environment, which was held on November 28 and 29 at Expo City Dubai, “COP28” gave participants the opportunity to express their opinions, whether representatives of United Nations agencies, government officials, policy makers, or leaders and supporters of the Feminist Action Alliance for Climate Justice and the Gender Data Coalition. social and environment, private enterprises, civil society organizations, indigenous and community leaders and academics.

On the eighth day of the conference, which coincided with the celebration of World Youth Day, young people shared their dreams for a sustainable world. The event highlighted the voices of young people to ensure that their demands are heard and called for strengthening investments in education to provide children and youth with the skills and tools necessary to deal with the climate crisis.

A series of youth-led side events, workshops and interactive sessions specifically geared to young people were held during COP28.

The United Nations has decided to celebrate two young people as winners of the UN Global Climate Action Award during the UN Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai later this week.

Michelle Zarate Palomec from Mexico and Sebastian Mwaura from Kenya were selected from hundreds of applicants from 120 countries for their outstanding efforts to make their communities more sustainable, resilient and equitable places to live.

On December 5, the conference celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day, highlighting their key role in finding climate solutions.

A roundtable with indigenous youth and youth from local communities was also organized and recommendations were issued on the effective participation of indigenous peoples in climate policy and climate action.

Simon Steele, Executive Secretary for Climate Change at the United Nations, said: “Indigenous peoples are on the front lines of the climate crisis. They are well placed to lead just transitions based on their values, knowledge and long-standing worldviews,” according to the Emirates News Agency.