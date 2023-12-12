Russian attack | Zelenskyi is in the United States to lubricate the stuck aid package, meet with Biden

This is the third time that Zelenskyi has visited the White House since the war of aggression that Russia started in February of last year.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi will meet the president of the United States on Tuesday Joe Biden. This is the third time that Zelenskyi has visited the White House since the war of aggression that Russia started in February of last year.

Discussions between Zelenskyi and Biden are expected to focus on US aid to Ukraine. Zelensky's visit comes at a time when a major US emergency aid package is stuck in the US Congress.

Last week, Republican senators blocked an emergency aid package for Ukraine and Israel requested by the White House. Republicans had called for changes to US border security as part of the package.

About 60 billion of the stalled emergency aid package of more than one hundred billion dollars has been allocated to Ukraine.

According to US media, Zelensky is also scheduled to meet representatives of the US Senate and House of Representatives in Washington. On Monday, Zelenskyi met with leaders of US defense companies. The president said in the message service X that he expressed his gratitude to the United States for the weapons that Ukraine uses in the war against Russia.

Zelenskyi says that at the meeting he also proposed the establishment of a European defense center in Ukraine.

“We are ready to make all essential decisions, reduce bureaucracy and distribute orders. We are ready to produce more ammunition and military vehicles, but we need support,” the president wrote on the messaging service X.

At the turn of the week, the Office of the President of Ukraine characterized that Zelensky's visit aims to create unanimity in the United States, Europe and around the world to support Ukraine against the war of aggression waged by Russia.

Biden and his assistants have also repeated that the end of US aid would mean an indirect hand out from the US to Russia, which would find it easier to attack Ukraine, which was left without help.

of the United States support for Ukraine is particularly important because European countries are considered to have stumbled badly in their goal of arming Ukraine for the winter and spring. The EU has promised to deliver one million artillery grenades to Ukraine by spring, but less than half of them had been delivered by the start of winter, said, among other things Guardian in November.

At the EU summit meeting in Brussels later this week, the Ukraine support package is also on the agenda, which would include, among other things, EUR 50 billion in long-term financial support. Uncertainty ahead of the meeting, however, is created by Hungary, which demanded a review of the entire EU strategy for Ukraine.

Hungary's retaliatory action has been interpreted as a blackmail tactic, because the country has not been able to use the EU money earmarked for it due to its weak development of the rule of law.

“I hope that the unity of Europe will not be broken, because this is not the moment when we can weaken our support for Ukraine”, the EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in connection with the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.