At COP28 in Dubai we will move away from fossil fuels with nuclear and renewable sources in 2050

There Cop28, which was held in the magical lands of the East, brought an unexpected gift to the people of the world, like an epiphany of love for the upcoming Christmas holidays. In fact, in the final text for the first time there is talk of “abandonment of fossil fuels, zero emissions by 2050”.

From Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a revolutionary text comes. It comes right from a land of oil that

indeed it makes this fossil fuel the primary source of its fabulous wealth which allows its citizens not to pay taxes.



Al Jaberthe Chief Cop, talks about “historical agreement” to limit the temperature rise to just 1.5 °C, a limit beyond which the irreparable would happen. The text actually talks about the “gradual abandonment” of fossil fuels instead of the more demanding word “exit” which was in a previous draft, but the result, at least formally, is there. But why did Jaber hit himself on the family jewels (it should be said)? Why did Jaber become homomorphic with Tafazzi who punched himself hard while laughing?

A trivial question that no one has asked themselves.

Using Andreotti's saying that “it's a sin to think badly but you almost always get it right” the solution to the dilemma is that the proposed date, the very distant 2050, is so far away, 27 years that no one will remember it. That is, the world glory that the oil-producing countries will have from this COP will be paid for so far in time which is as if it hadn't been done. Then who knows who will be there and then God sees and then provides.

READ ALSO: COP28, draft agreement approved: start to transition on fuels

But this Cop will not only be famous for the apodictic statement on fossils but also because,

also here for the first time, the nuclear enters the final declaration of a Cop.

The Dubai declaration caused joy and joy in the EU and provoked the admiring approval of an old “climate change professional” like the American John Kerry who was joined, quickly and quickly, by the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. We know that climate change, like feminism, is popular and politicians always follow the mainstream.

The Samoan Islands are less happy, risking ending up under water prematurely and then because their narcissism has been annihilated by the fact that they had not yet entered the plenary session having stopped to enjoy an aromatic mint tea. Maybe if they didn't waste time a more favorable date would come up.

And then came the strong part, which everyone was waiting for, that is, the money part: “the financial needs for the adaptation of developing countries are estimated at 215-387 billion dollars per year until 2030 and it is necessary to invest approximately $4.3 trillion per year in clean energy until 2030then increasing to 5 trillion of dollars per year until 2050in order to reach net zero emissions by 2050”, the usual avalanche of money that will allow generations of UN bureaucrats and their descendants to live happily ever after in prosperity.

But the somewhat funny thing about the story is that in the end the very feared –from environmentalists- nuclear kicked out the door The he came back through the window. In fact, even the most dense of environmentalists, such as those of Last Generation and similar, have had to admit that there are not only the expensive and intermittent (and non-storable) renewable sources that are clean but, alas, there is also nuclear power to fission and that later there will also be a better one, that is, fusion.

But the global Greens – and the Italian ones in particular – have built entire political careers on the “No to Nuclear Power”. Because the “No Everything” are against any form of progress. And so they don't just oppose it

to fossil sources but in a total iconoclastic delirium they have also lashed out over time against wind power and photovoltaic with the most pleasant reasons, such as that the former is unsightly and causes birds to squash themselves (the more idiotic ones, we would add) and the secondly, it takes up space and in any case has a polluting process that produces the infamous CO2, the main cause of the Greenhouse Effect.

READ ALSO: Cop28, no exit from fossils: totally useless conference on the environment

Subscribe to the newsletter

