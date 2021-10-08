Doubts about the value of virtual managers now there are no more. If before they offered little content, today everything has changed, given that extremely advantageous prices are accompanied by offers of the highest level.

Among all it seems to stand out clearly CoopVoce, a provider that would finally be reaping the rewards of past hard work. The new one is officially born Evo 100 which costs only 8.50 euros per month.

Switching to CoopVoce or activating a new number has never been easier: request your EVO offer directly online and choose whether to receive your new SIM at home or in one of the 900 Coop points of sale. If you receive and activate from home, the activation cost is € 9.90 and includes shipping, activation and first month offer.

If you collect at a Coop point of sale, the activation of your SIM will cost € 10 with € 5 of telephone traffic included. If you are already a CoopVoce customer, you can upgrade to EVO 100 at the one-off activation cost of 9 euros. Now let’s get to the point, the Evo 100 understands unlimited minutes Towards all, 1000 SMS towards all Italian mobile operators e 100 giga data connection in 4G a 8.50 euros per month.

We also find the Ages 50 which provides unlimited minutes to all fixed and mobile operators in Italy, 1000 SMS to all Italian mobile operators and 50 GB for only 9.50 euros per month. Visit the official site operator for more details.