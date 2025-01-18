The director of the CNIO, María Blasco, received harsh accusations from researchers and workers at the National Cancer Research Center, some of alleged racist nature, abuse of power, or workplace harassment, according to the complaints themselves. ABC has had access. In some of these complaints, the attitude maintained by the scientific director of the Center towards certain workers is explained verbatim. This is the case of a complaint made on May 26, 2016 by a researcher in the Center’s Telomeres and Telomerase group. In this complaint, it is stated verbatim that “Dr. María Blasco has constantly accused me with ’emails’ arguing that my project is going very slowly without wanting to understand that I only had four hours in my day (…) In a closed-door meeting , Dr. Blasco was very aggressive and insulted me personally, telling me verbatim the following expletives: ‘Cool aunt, who do you think you are? You’re not only cool but a bad person… you’re not a team player, I don’t know what you have in your head.” “Black magic is not done here,” the scientific director says to the complainant, “a comment that – according to the complainant – corresponds to an extremely racist connotation referring to my race and my skin color.” According to this same complainant , «the screams from the meeting could be heard by several witnesses outside Dr. Blasco’s office. I left his office crying and arrived crying to pick up my son from school. humiliating and racist treatment» «Dr. Blasco is removing me from my project by assigning other colleagues to it. I am obliged to give them training and supervision and even leave them with more laboratory development protocols and reagents, so that they can do what I can perfectly do and for which they lack the experience that I have acquired in recent years. Another complaint is made. corresponds to a person related to the Personnel Department. This worker addresses the managing director of the Center and assures that “I have been the subject of constant persecution by the director, configuring a clear case of continued harassment.” This complaint was made in Madrid on December 5, 2023, but it is not the only one. On another occasion, one of the members of the so-called PDC, the Program Directors Committee, once again addresses the manager and refers to the situation that this person experienced in a meeting held in June 2024. According to the complaint, « The situation was outrageous, he prepared a plot based on lies with no option for defense due to lack of information or advance notice of the topic to be debated in which I found myself helpless and enormously aggrieved in front of colleagues and superiors. I suffered a plot woven from lies that once again had the sole intention of attacking the research group in which I work. This has been the last straw because, unlike other times, it has been a public, frontal attack, without data, in a meeting in which the scientific director has requested the support of all the components of the PDC against us . I know that they have spread this plot, transmitting their lies to the Secretary of State for Research, the General Secretary of Research and the delegate commission formed by the scientific director and the deputy director of Carlos III.abcAnother of the complaints refers to the one formulated by an employee of the Public Sector Foundation National Cancer Research Center since 2005. In that complaint, the employee recounts a meeting with Dr. Blasco in which he explains that “we arrived at the meeting room and before After knowing the reason for the meeting, the urgency and the reason why I had not resorted to the communication channel established through my hierarchical superior, he began the meeting using a very loud voice volume to tell me that I was nobody and how It had occurred to me to bypass it at the Science and Art event that was being held. María Blasco addressed me with mocking gestures and, in a very inappropriate tone of voice, gave me warnings in a threatening tone related to the people with whom I could and could not talk and eat without their express permission.

#Cool #aunt..