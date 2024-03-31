Through the social network “They were detained, their passports were taken, they were returned, their laces were removed and they were held incommunicado.”

Through her social networks, the Colombian actress denounced that before arriving in the Aztec country, she encountered the situation that several compatriots who try to enter Mexico are going through. She even assured that there were “from extortions to abortions.”

“My name is Harold Sánchez. As such, I had purchased the entire tour for us to spend 6 nights and 7 days. “We presented the legal documents, everything was normal, but they got hit with anything and they put us in a room.”said a Colombian citizen in the video.

“I came with my two children, my little ones, and the same thing: we had to sleep on the floor and the blankets are plastic aluminum bags. There are many people who took them there,” denounced another.

After the video went viral on social networks, the Mexican consul, Andrés Hernández, responded through his account on X, ensuring that the complaint will be investigated.

“SRegarding this complaint, Mexico immigration was already requested to report on the cases, as well as to report on the alleged abortion. which the complaint also talks about,” Hernández wrote in his X account.

“There is an increasing variant with people who travel with tourist plans and when they arrive their reservations and even tickets are canceled and it is something that we are working on and identifying these situations that concern us and that have increased in recent weeks.”