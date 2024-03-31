Margarita Ortega, Camila's motherthe 8-year-old girl kidnapped and murdered in TaxcoGuerrero, recognizes that it was a mistake to have trusted “the wrong people,” after the authorities blamed the family of her friend his daughter for her tragic death.

“I always took care of my daughter, my mistake was having trusted the wrong people. The problem was having trusted “My daughter's friend and her family, it is not the first time I was going to play with her, even Ana Rosa's daughter came to my house to play with my daughter, she loved her friend very much,” said her mother. Camila.

Margarita Ortega, mother of the little victim, could not contain her pain and indignation at what happened. The woman has not only had to face the pain of lose your daughterbut also to accusations from local authorities, who initially held her responsible for the death of Camila.

“They gave me a very different face than what they really were,” he said.

They lynch Ana Rosa

Ana Rose, It was the mother of the friend of Camila, who he trusted Daisy flower for their care, the same one they accuse of being responsible for the feminicide of the 8-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday, after going swimming at her friend's house.

Ana Rosewas taken from her home and lynched by the residents of Taxco, after the minor appeared lifeless inside a black garbage bag abandoned on the federal highway that connects with the neighboring state of Morelos.

Notably, Margarita regretted what happened to Ana Rosa, Well, he assured that he would have liked the alleged femicide to live so that she could suffer “rotting in prison.” She also made it known that when that happened she was not there and that it was a reaction from the people to her indignation at the violence that is taking place in the place.

Camila She was murdered at 2:00 p.m., an hour after being kidnapped, on Wednesday. When the kidnappers contacted the family to ask for ransom, the youngest She had already been strangled, as reported by Semefo.