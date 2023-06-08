First modification: Last modification:
World Oceans Day is commemorated every June 8. Three years ago, scientists from Barcelona’s Institute of Marine Sciences found gorgonians, a type of soft coral considered particularly resistant to global warming, very close to the city’s port, despite pollution in the area. The researchers were surprised to find this endangered species and decided to use it as part of the effort to revitalize the seabed.
