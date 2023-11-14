Convicted organizer of Politkovskaya’s murder Khadzhikurbanov received pardon

Former operative Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, convicted of the massacre of journalist Anna Politkovskaya, was pardoned. About it TASS his lawyer Alexey Mikhalchik said.

According to him, the convict is participating in a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. He had already served there under his first contract, and now he has signed a new one. Khadzhikurbanov heads the combat unit.

He went to the Northern Military District at the end of 2022. At first he served as commander of an intelligence department and went behind enemy lines. He was soon promoted to battalion commander.

Former police officer Sergei Khadzhikurbanov was detained in 2007 on charges of organizing the massacre of Politkovskaya. In 2009, a jury found him not guilty. Nevertheless, in 2014, the court sentenced Khadzhikurbanov to 20 years in prison.

Politkovskaya was shot several times in the entrance of her house on Lesnaya Street in Moscow on October 7, 2006. The doctors were unable to save her. The story of the journalist and the investigation into her case was previously recalled by Lenta.ru.