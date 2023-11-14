Amazon Italy offers a significant discount for PlayStation 5. Sony’s console is now at an all-time low price for the platform in its standard version without any kind of special bundle. The reported discount is 22%, or €120.01. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for standard PS5 it is €549.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform and it is the first time that the console has been offered at this figure. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.