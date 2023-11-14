Amazon Italy offers a significant discount for PlayStation 5. Sony’s console is now at an all-time low price for the platform in its standard version without any kind of special bundle. The reported discount is 22%, or €120.01. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for standard PS5 it is €549.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform and it is the first time that the console has been offered at this figure. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
PS5 standard, with contains
PS5, in this package, is in the standard version, i.e. with an optical reader that allows you to use games in physical format (disc) of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The package obviously also includes a DualSense controller (white, classic model) and cables for power supply, audio-video connection and controller charging. Included with each console is a digital version (automatic download at launch) of Astro’s Playroom, a free 3D platformer that lets you explore the unique features of the DualSense controller.
#PS5 #Standard #games #lowest #price #Amazon #Italy