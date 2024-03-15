There is controversy in England after some triggering words from the coach Emma Hayes who openly criticized relationships or courtships within a women's soccer team.

The technical director of Chelseaclub in which the Colombian plays Mayra Ramirezwas consulted about the investigation being carried out in England for the alleged relationship between the DT of the Women's Leicester, Willie Kirk, with one of the players from the professional team.

Mayra Ramírez arrives at Chelsea from the Spanish club Levante. Photo:Getty Images Share

Romantic relationships between players are inappropriate

“Sentimental relationships between players are inappropriate,” began by commenting on the coach who will leave the Chelsea bench next May to take charge of the United States team.

“But we have to look at it in the context of where the game is coming from and say 'Look, we're in a professional era now' where the expectations for the players and coaches are such that all our focus and attention has to be on having the highest demands. Relationships between players can be difficult for a coach to manage,” she noted.

Although she explained that the relationships between players on the same team is an issue that has occurred for several years: “It can happen, for example, that one is a starter and the other is not or that one is in the last year of her contract and the other is not.” We all know, those of us who have been in women's football for a long period of time, that those things have been happening in the locker rooms“.

And he stressed that the context of women's football must be carefully observed: “Women's football, as we know it, has been a very amateur sport for a long time, so, and I also say this in relation to the relationships between players, There are situations that we must face.”

Myra Ramírez was injured at Chelsea. Photo:Taken from the video Share

“The ideal is that you don't have to deal with that. But we have to keep in mind that we are talking about people. We have to have safeguards and make sure that they are accessible to each and every one of the clubs to protect the players,” he concluded. in his intervention Hayes.

The controversy added a new ingredient when the defense of Chelsea Jess Carter who has a romantic relationship with the team's goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, He 'liked' the tweet from journalist Beth Fisher, who criticized Emma Hayes' words and wrote “it's gone beyond crazy.”

