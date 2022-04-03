As if it were a fashion catwalk, a group of penitents paraded this Sunday morning in Cartagena with the Easter hood suit on a red and a blue carpet. They did it before the steps of the Town Hall and also on the access ramp to this City Hall building, to the rhythm of a drum and recorded processional marches, while an announcer explained the characteristics of the clothing. Guiding them as it will in a few days in the processions of passion, the Relic Cross of the Marraja Brotherhood, a jewel of the 18th century and a significant element of the artistic historical heritage of the purple brotherhood, was not lacking.

In the presence of the older brother of the Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno (Marrajos), Francisco Pagán, and the Councilor for Culture and Equality, David Martínez, members of the Santo Cáliz Association staged a parade of clothing and belongings from this ‘subbrotherhood’ , organized on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

The objective of this initiative, presented days ago by these authorities at the aforementioned municipal headquarters, was “to use the elements exhibited in the Museum of the Brotherhood to detail how the embroidery and the rest of the elements were made.” But the representation carried out this Sunday unleashed internal criticism in the brotherhood, with cross calls between general commissioners (managers) and on social networks on the internet.

“Esperpento”, “lack of respect”, “pathetic”, “circus” and “shame” were some of the adjectives and expressions used by people from Cartagena to refer to a “show” that they consider inappropriate for the Marraja Brotherhood, which has gala strict compliance with popular religious tradition and its expression in certain ethical and aesthetic standards.

To the comments of disapproval generated among the makos, among others for facilitating what the older brother applauded as an idea of ​​the councilman to promote the processions, the disbelief of the Californians was added. They celebrated, a few meters away, the traditional Sunday parade of the grenadiers. Pagán and Martínez spoke during the act, as confirmed by brother sources.

To questions from THE TRUTH, Francisco Pagán played down the criticism and stated: “Things should not be oversized. In the commemorative acts of the 50th anniversary of Santo Cádiz, his clothing has been exhibited, explaining clothing and embroidery. It was informative. And the thing has no more substance. It lasted 20 minutes.”