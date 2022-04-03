A few hours after the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, threatened to expel the head of the mission, Volker Peretz, against the background of his briefing before the UN Security Council last week; The two men held a meeting on Monday, the contents of which were conflicting.

While a statement issued by the Sudanese Sovereign Council said that Peretz “expressed his readiness to review any inaccurate information contained in the report he submitted to the UN Security Council,” a statement issued by the UN mission’s spokesperson confirmed that Peretz discussed with Al-Burhan “ways to get out of the crisis.” political process, achieving a democratic transition, and creating an enabling environment for the political process facilitated by the United Nations, the African Union and IGAD..

A public crisis erupted between Al-Burhan and the UN mission last week, after Peretz warned the UN Security Council of the deterioration of the security, economic and humanitarian conditions in the country, due to “excessive repression against those calling for civilian rule.”

He revealed that “the extensive consultations he held with various Sudanese political and societal actors showed a broad agreement on the need to reconsider the role, size and membership of the Sovereignty Council, the formation of a unified professional army, and the creation of conditions for holding credible elections.”

The consultations also emphasized the need for an “inclusive constitutional process, with strong participation by the international community, to support the political transition, including the possibility of acting as a guarantor of any agreement.”.

While addressing a group of new army officers on Friday, Al-Burhan threatened to expel Peretz, saying that “violating the mandate of the UN mission and blatant interference in Sudanese affairs will lead to his expulsion from the country.”

However, the former Sudanese Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Ayoub, stressed in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that “it is incorrect to talk about the UN mission in Sudan skipping the tasks entrusted to it.”

He pointed out that “its main mission is to assist the political transition process, progress towards democratic governance, protect and promote human rights, achieve sustainable peace, and prepare for elections.”

Ayoub considered that Al-Burhan’s recent statements and his attack on the UN mission and its role in Sudan, “are consistent with the military component’s rejection from the beginning of its presence in the country, and then attempts to disrupt its work stipulated in the Security Council resolution, which the military accepted under pressure from the countries friends of Sudan.”

In response to the controversy; In exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the UN mission confirmed that it “did not exceed the tasks entrusted to it in Security Council Resolution 2524 adopted in June 2020,” stressing its “commitment to support the democratic transition process in the country.”

The official spokesman for the mission in Sudan, Fadi El-Qadi, said that the mission “is working in accordance with the tasks entrusted to it in the UN Security Council resolution, among which is the mission of good offices to bridge the views of the various Sudanese parties.”

El-Qadi explained that the UN special mission “continues to work with the African Union and the IGAD group, in order to help the Sudanese parties reach a solution to the current crisis facing the country.”.

Following the outbreak of the political crisis last October, the mission had put forward an initiative to facilitate dialogue between the various parties; She called for the restoration of civilian rule and the implementation of the constitutional document signed between the civil and military sectors, which ended the October 25 procedures and a number of its important clauses.