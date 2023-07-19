The Syndicate indicated in a statement that its decision came after: “extrapolating and surveying the opinions of the pioneers of social networking sites, and after the Syndicate of Musical Professions, its general captain, and its board of directors received news that topped the search engines and the means of communication, which included pictures and documented information about strange rituals for the star of this concert, Travis Scott, which he presented during His poverty, and harnessing his tools in order to establish rituals that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values ​​and traditions.

Fears of blackouts and deaths inside the party

The cassation lawyer, Amr Abdel Salam, had filed a lawsuit demanding the cancellation of Scott’s party, for reasons related to strange rituals that take place at the party that have consequences.

Amr Abdel Salam explained to “Sky News Arabia” the reason for filing the lawsuit and the concerns related to the party as follows:

• Scott’s situation differs from that of any other rapper, as he has a black history and his concerts witness the practice of Satanic and Masonic rituals.

• The singer’s concert, which was held in 2021 in the United States, witnessed a massacre, which the press described as the bloodiest party in the country’s history, after nearly 10 people died and hundreds were injured.

• Silent parties occur in suspicious situations that raise many question marks, and it is believed that the man uses human souls as an offering to Satan, according to his beliefs.

• Eyewitnesses indicated the presence of hidden hands during Scott’s concerts that cause deaths and fainting spells, as well as abnormal sexual practices and drug abuse.

• Holding the concert carries with it the danger and the possibility of security chaos, and therefore we sent an official warning by a bailiff to the Syndicate of Musicians, Mustafa Kamel, demanding the cancellation of the concert, and the reason for our action with serious and strong legal measures is the fear of a repeat of what happened in the United States in Egypt.

• Scott’s fans range in age from 16 to 20 years, and young people go to his concerts because of his fame without realizing the atmosphere inside the concert and what happens during it.

• One of the conditions of the ceremony is not to allow any of the attendees to bring a mobile phone or any camera, which indicates the singer’s unwillingness to film events that take place inside the ceremony.

• We, as an Egyptian Arab people, are committed to religious values, customs and traditions that reject any practices that pose a threat to our youth and girls and harm the reputation of the Egyptian people and the Egyptian state.

• The filing of a lawsuit and the media shedding light on the matter led to the response of the Syndicate of Musical Professions.

• The Syndicate of Musical Professions asked the security to investigate whether or not to hold the concert, and what I think is that the response of the security authorities was a refusal, because the security will not allow such a concert to cause a disaster in the country.

• The authorities concerned with issuing licenses for foreign bands must seek the opinion of security when holding any concerts, and look at the history of bands coming to Egypt.

‘A shameful statement’

Art critic Tariq Al-Shennawi considered that the decision of the Syndicate of Musical Professions to cancel the licenses for holding the concert and the statement issued by the Syndicate “calls for shame.”

Al-Shennawy commented in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” on the decision to cancel the licenses for the concert, saying:

• This is the worst decision the Musicians Syndicate can take.

• The Musicians’ Syndicate’s talk about listening to social networking sites and the fears of the concert because of the singer’s call for atheism, and what he described as his Masonic tendencies calls for shame.

• The silence of an international singer and the statement of the Syndicate of Musical Professions will be read in the world in all languages, a statement that harms Egyptian art and Egypt’s reputation.

• Egypt is about to hold concerts in El Alamein, part of which are international. If international singers follow what happened to Scott, this will negatively affect the holding of those concerts.

• The decision is hasty, and the Syndicate in the era of Mustafa Kamel, and before him in the era of Hani Shaker, is hasty in issuing decisions.

• The syndicate’s reliance on social networking sites confirms that there is a mistake in thinking.

• Drug use is criminalized everywhere, and the authorities can arrest the drug user. It is a general international law that is easy to apply and there is no meaning in canceling the party for this reason.

• As for the 2021 concert, problems occurred due to the increase in numbers and stampede, an issue that was resolved in Egypt by limiting the number of attendees to six thousand in a hall that can accommodate twenty thousand, which is easy to control.

• I am sure that the concert will be held on time and the Musicians Syndicate will probably have to issue another statement.