Having won the most popular character contest, undermined is the protagonist of one new unpublished story related to the universe of Narutowhich was recently published in Weekly Shonen Jump and which, among other things, also explains the origins of the Rasenganthe famous ninja technique also used by Naruto himself.
Within the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto has returned to draw a new unpublished story on the original universe of the famous ninja, focused on the character who was the most popular result from the survey held in recent months by the Shueisha publishing house. Minato, Fourth Hokage and father of Naruto, was the winner of the contest and the story entitled “Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral” therefore delves into something about the character in question.
In addition to being a particularly powerful and skilled fighter, able to move at extreme speed thanks to an original teleportation technique and having a strange passion for the longest and most complex technique names ever heard, Minato is also the creator of the Rasengan, or the special technique that will then characterize the whole story of Naruto, once learned from the master Jiraya and further evolved and perfected.
Minato’s story also delves into the origins of this move, which turns out to be quite interesting. Obviously, if you don’t want to have spoilers, avoid reading the following.
Minato and the origins of the Rasengan
Apparently, the Fourth Hokage comes up with the idea of the Rasengan during a two-on-one fight seekers, in which the character realizes the incredible power of these creatures. Considering that Kushina, who will later be his wife and mother of Naruto, is the driving force of the Nine-Tailed Fox, he then decides to develop a technique capable of protecting her from possible clashes with these creatures.
The Rasengan was born with the idea of creating a sort of theriosphere (the powerful sphere of concentrated chakra that tailed beasts manage to create and launch) in a human version. Minato’s idea was to teach Kushina the technique so that she would have a powerful weapon to her advantage, which did not require the Fox’s chakra and therefore the risk of being overwhelmed by it.
We look forward to knowing if and when the new Naruto story will also be published in Italy at this point. Within the 20th anniversary celebrations there are also four new episodes of the Naruto animewhich are expected to arrive in September 2023.
#Naruto #Minato #Story #Released #Japan #Explains #Origins #Rasengan
Leave a Reply