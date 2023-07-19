Having won the most popular character contest, undermined is the protagonist of one new unpublished story related to the universe of Narutowhich was recently published in Weekly Shonen Jump and which, among other things, also explains the origins of the Rasenganthe famous ninja technique also used by Naruto himself.

Within the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto has returned to draw a new unpublished story on the original universe of the famous ninja, focused on the character who was the most popular result from the survey held in recent months by the Shueisha publishing house. Minato, Fourth Hokage and father of Naruto, was the winner of the contest and the story entitled “Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral” therefore delves into something about the character in question.

In addition to being a particularly powerful and skilled fighter, able to move at extreme speed thanks to an original teleportation technique and having a strange passion for the longest and most complex technique names ever heard, Minato is also the creator of the Rasengan, or the special technique that will then characterize the whole story of Naruto, once learned from the master Jiraya and further evolved and perfected.

Minato’s story also delves into the origins of this move, which turns out to be quite interesting. Obviously, if you don’t want to have spoilers, avoid reading the following.