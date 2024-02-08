Hamilton: a 'Ferrari driver' in Mercedes

The 2024 World Cup has yet to kick off, but Toto Wolff is already aware that its current pilot, Lewis Hamiltonwill not continue his career in Mercedes in 2025. Despite a contract valid until that year signed in September 2023, the seven-time world champion has decided to 'say goodbye' to the Brackley manufacturer early to conclude the agreement with the Red team in sight next year, thus ending his experience at Mercedes at the end of 2024 after 13 seasons together.

Is it war with Vasseur?

The first to be taken aback by the timing of the Briton's decision was the Austrian manager himself, who before the news had also sipped a coffee with Hamilton at his home in England. Now, however, another question arises: after this successful negotiation with Ferrari, the relations between Wolff and his counterpart Frédéric Vasseur will they be more tense? Mercedes number 1 himself denied it.

“I have great respect for Fred. Not just as a manager, but also as long-time friend – he specified to the media – but when he took on the role at Ferrari, it was clear that he had to do what was best for Ferrari and take advantage of every opportunity to do so. So there is no negative feeling towards Fred trying to get the best employees and the best drivers. This has no effect on the relationship. It's a tough competition. It's a ruthless environment. And as much as I try to do the best for our group, he will do it for Ferrari.”

A rugby relationship

Consequently, Wolff reiterated that there is and always will be respect with the French engineer. In addition, he also believed that Hamilton's early selection was a move by the latter to provide Mercedes with the time needed to find a replacement for him: “We have spoken numerous times – goes on – we have coordinated our communications and I talk to him several times a week. It's a bit like in rugby: we punch each other in the nose but we are able to leave the field and have a respectful relationship. As for Lewis, it's clear that the moment was surprising for us too. I think he tried to give us some time to decide what to do for next year. I have no doubt that Fred will be able to have a great relationship with Lewis as his boss. They have known each other for over 20 years, he raced in ART and Fred understands the mind of racing drivers. He does things very differently from me, but they are very successful, as demonstrated by his results on the track.”