The important thing is to be glamorous, especially in the car. A display created by Continental in collaboration with Swarovski Mobility, market leader for the innovative use of crystals in the premium automotive sector, debuted recently at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. A trailblazer for a component of electric cars that is the protagonist of the passenger compartment, given that it is from there that practically all the functions are set, from the climate to the (fake) roar of the engine.

This new collaboration entrusts the quality of the material and the typical faceted processing of the crystal as the thermometer of interior luxury, where this jewel-screen made with microLed technology stands out, capable of guaranteeing unprecedented levels of brightness and contrast. The display is suspended in a crystal body, which creates the illusion that the displayed content is floating. Not only. The use of colored glass allows front passengers to see through the display, with an effect that enlarges the entire dashboard. “With the Crystal Center Display as a key component we want to revolutionize the world of interior design and create an innovative focal point for the premium vehicles of the future,” explains Boris Mergell, head of the user experience business area at Continental. “A new element that captures attention and arouses emotions. We are moving away from simple information visualization to elevate it to a highly personalized user experience”