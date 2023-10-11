The former Tottenham manager after the rumors of his possible arrival in Naples in place of Garcia: “I see my name linked to important clubs, but I reiterate my desire to stay put”

Antonio Conte new Napoli manager? He is one of the most popular names circulating as a potential replacement for Rudi Garcia should the Napoli coach fail to survive the unexciting start to the season which sees the tricolors -7 behind leaders Milan, with three home defeats (two in the league with Lazio and Fiorentina and one in the Champions League with Real Madrid).

However, the former Tottenham manager has currently reiterated via social media that he has no intention of returning to coaching for now: “I hear insistent transfer rumors that link me to important clubs, but I reiterate that for now there is only the desire to continue to sit still and enjoy my family.”

Conte was sacked by Spurs last March after a string of poor results. The contract that tied him to the Londoners would have expired last June. He had signed a two-year contract in 2021 for a total of 15 million pounds gross (almost 18 million euros, approximately 900,000 euros per month).

