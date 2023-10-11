The pyramid curbs have nothing to do with it this time. The fuel leak on Carlos Sainz’s SF-23 was not caused by a violent crash in qualifying at Lusail. Fortunately, the chassis of the Madrilenian did not suffer any damage, so the alarm of those who feared that a new body would be necessary for the United States GP seems to have been averted. None of this, with all due respect to those who calculate the spending limits of the Budget Cap.

In Ferrari, however, they are looking for the real reason that would have prevented Sainz from lining up at the start of the Qatar GP: the Madrid native, in fact, left the 12th position spot on the starting grid empty due to the impossibility of filling up of fuel at the red light due to a petrol leak. An unexpected and serious stop in the battle that the Scuderia is having with Mercedes to win second place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

According to rumours, the Prancing Horse staff had already noticed minimal sweating of petrol upon their arrival on the track, but apparently not too much importance had been given to the few drops seen, considering them simply stagnation. The damage that occurred, however, when filling up for the race was such that the Maranello team stopped attempting a repair at the last minute.

There are those who thought that the bag made of rubbery safety material may have had porosity, since the FIA ​​allows the system to be pressurized up to 1 bar, while the manufacturer, ATL, recommends not reaching that limit. In that case there would have been a problem to discuss with the other teams and the FIA, while the issue would seem much more banal: 80% of the time is attributed to human error. No safety risk, but a problem that prevented Carlos from bringing useful points to the Cavallino cause.

It must be said that the teams try to delay the moment of putting fuel in the car up to the regulation limit. The reason is easily understandable: F1 petrol has great volatility and with the high temperatures recorded in Qatar it tends to heat up, losing that calorific value which costs horsepower and, therefore, power. The Ferrari mechanics attempted to find the leak to try to repair it, but every attempt was unsuccessful due to the short time available. We hope that the experience was useful so that the problem does not happen again in the future…