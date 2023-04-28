Communications came from:

The Quadruple Mechanism, which includes the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The tripartite mechanism consisting of the United Nations, the African Union and IGAD.

Everyone emphasized standing by Sudan in resolving its issues and returning the situation to normal.

Communications are continuing with the parties to the conflict

And the commander of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo (Hamedti), announced on Thursday night that he had received a call from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Daglo said in a tweet on “Twitter” that he discussed with Ahmed, during the call, “the current situation in Sudan and issues related to the crisis.”

He added, “The Ethiopian Prime Minister stressed the importance of finding a solution to the crisis for the stability of Sudan and the region, expressing his full solidarity with the Sudanese people and supporting their options, expressing his country’s readiness to provide all assistance to overcome these circumstances.”

On the road to peace

The Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, agreed in principle to meet with the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), South Sudanese Foreign Minister Deng Dau told Sky News Arabia.

Dau added, during a phone conversation, on Wednesday evening, that his country’s president, Salva Kiir, has been communicating with Al-Burhan and Hamidti since Tuesday, to hold a meeting between the two sides and resolve the current crisis, and that Kiir called on the two parties to the conflict in Sudan to cease fire, expressing his willingness to visit Khartoum at any time.

The Sudanese army confirmed that the proposals of the Inter-Governmental Authority for Development (IGAD) include sending a representative of the army and the Rapid Support Forces to Juba for negotiations.