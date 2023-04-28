Friday, April 28, 2023, 07:43



Every year the Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes the official labor calendar in which all public holidays appear. This work calendar has 14 holidays that are divided into: eight national holidays, four holidays set by the autonomous community and two local holidays.

Among the non-replaceable national holidays (those that apply in all the autonomous communities) are: Good Friday, May 1 (Worker’s Day), August 15 (Assumption of the Virgin), October 12 (Fiesta National of Spain), November 1 (All Saints Day), December 6 (Spanish Constitution Day), December 8 (Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Christmas).

In the Region of Murcia, after the Easter holidays and the Spring Festival celebrated in the capital, the next holiday on the calendar is May 1, Labor Day. As on any other holiday, citizens wonder which establishments and supermarkets will remain open to the public during this day.

The stores that will open on May 1



These are the stores, supermarkets and shopping centers that will open their doors in the Region of Murcia on Monday, May 1:

– El Corte Inglés: will remain closed.

– Ikea: will remain closed on May 1st.

– Carrefour: the establishments of the Carrefour supermarket chain will not open their doors. Carrefour Express establishments may change their hours as it is a holiday.

– Día: the Día supermarket chain will not open on May 1st.

– Alcampo: this supermarket will also close its doors on May 1st.

– Lidl: the supermarket chain reminds on its website that opening hours may vary on public holidays, so it is recommended to consult it before going to buy at any of its establishments.

– The Dos Mares shopping center in San Javier opens every day of the year, as announced on its website.

– The Nueva Condomina shopping center: according to the web calendar, the Nueva Condomina shopping center will remain partially open, that is, some of the establishments will open their doors.

– The Thader shopping center: May 1 does not appear as a commercial opening holiday on the shopping center’s website.

– The Espacio Mediterráneo shopping center: it will open at regular hours.

– La Noria Outlet: May 1 appears as a non-opening holiday on the Noria Outlet website.