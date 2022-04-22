They are managers, legal consultants, students, but since the conflict broke out they have been mothers terrified for the fate of their children. Thanks to the project ‘Consulcesi4Ucraine‘, 6 Ukrainian women and 6 children managed to escape the horrors of war and find refuge in Italy. Since early March – Consulcesi reports – they have been staying in a villa with three apartments in Valmontone, in the province of Rome, and have benefited from food, health and recreational assistance.

Around them, the solidarity of an entire community. The activation of the wi-fi service, thanks to the intervention of the mayor of Valmontone, is allowing children to follow the teaching at a distance. The town’s Conad supermarket is offering food for daily sustenance. And during the Easter holidays, although everyone’s hearts remain turned to their country waiting for the drama to soon end, the welcomed families were able to enjoy a moment of serenity with an organized visit to St. Peter’s and a Roman outing.

“We are offering them as much help as possible, trying to make them feel at home and relieve the pain caused by the war – declares Simone ColombatiPublic Affairs Director of Consulcesi Group – They will be able to stay with us as long as they want and we are working for a long-term welcome, even if we hope that they can return to their homes, because this would mean that this mess will be over “.

The Christian Association of Ukrainians in Italy acted as a bridge to activate the solidarity network, which put Consulcesi in contact with refugee families and assisted the leading company in the training of doctors and operators. in the delivery of a load of basic necessities on the border with Poland. In just 3 days 1,829 kilometers traveled by the vans made available by Consulcesi to deliver 60 boxes containing humanitarian aid of the Italian population in Ukraine from Rome to the Polish city of Medyka, and to load refugees.

Consulcesi remembers that he has “always been at the side of the last with various projects in various areas of intervention, from hospitals in developing countries to support for children with cancer”.

“It is precisely to give completeness to our will to help that soon – announces the president Massimo Tortorella – the Foundation of the Consulcesi group will be born. Among its many objectives, we will be engaged in the implementation of projects that have training, health education and people’s health at the center “.