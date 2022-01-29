Genoa – Meeting of the technical table between the Liguria Region, the Municipality of Genoa and Aspi, on the planning of construction sites planned for the month of February. Regarding the first week of February an exchange of carriageways on the A10 between Albisola and Savona in the direction of Ventimiglia is foreseen for the planned interventions on the Ranco tunnel.

The works in the Pra ‘tunnel, which require the closure of the Pegli-Pra’ section of the A10, will be carried out on the weekend of 12 and 13 February. The intervention, scheduled for the weekend before Christmas 2021, had already been moved to the weekend of 5 and 6 February at the request of the Liguria Region to facilitate the movement of people near the holidays.

On weekends of February 19th and 20th, February 26th and 27th, March 5th and 6th (from 10pm on Friday to 6am on Monday) the intersection between the A26 south and the A10 is expected to close due to the works on the Madonna delle Grazie 3 tunnel. For this reason, those coming from the A26 direct to Genoa will have to head towards Arenzano, exit and re-enter to Arenzano and then continue on the A10 towards the capital.

From 4 to 8 February, and in a possible further weekend to be shared in relation to the advancement of the time schedule, works are planned on the Rio Torbella viaduct of the A7 between the A7 / A12 connection and the A7 / A10 connection towards Genoa, with a reduction in carriageway. “The table with Autostrade has returned as it regularly does to meet – explain the Councilor for Infrastructure of the Liguria Region Giacomo Giampedrone and the Councilor for Transport of the Municipality of Genoa Matteo Campora-. We will continue to do so every two weeks to take stock of the progress of the construction sites. In this way we are managing all the critical issues with the aim of alleviating the inconvenience for users as much as possible, taking into account that they are in any case very impactful construction sites “.