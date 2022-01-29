15 out of 16 titles in eight years. This is the budget with which the Mercedes has finished the ‘first phase’ of its era in hybrid Formula 1, waiting to see what the balance of power will be in 2022, with the new cars ‘designed’ by the renewed technical regulations. An almost total domination, limited only by the drivers’ title won by Max Verstappen with his Red Bull in the controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi. Last year Mercedes had already shown several weaknesses during the tests in Bahrain, with a car that had long appeared difficult to drive, so much so that both Valtteri Bottas and – above all – Lewis Hamilton made several driving errors during the three days of Sakhir tests.

In reality, however, during the whole year and in particular in the last few races, the W12 nevertheless proved to be an extremely competitive car, albeit less successful than the models that preceded it. According to the technical director of the Brackley stable, Mike Elliott, however, this did not depend on particular errors of the black-silver men, but on a great leap in quality made by Red Bull. The 47-year-old British engineer, speaking to the German site Motorsport-Total.com, on the contrary, he highlighted how the situation, for the house of the Star, had been much worse at the beginning of the much talked about 2019.

At the time, in the very first day of activity on the track, the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas forfeited a gap from Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari of almost two seconds. “I don’t think the car problem [2021] was nowhere near as big as it was in 2019 – Elliott said – the problem was that the performance gap was much smaller. As a result, with a tenth here and a tenth there, you suddenly found yourself behind instead of ahead. When we had a car with three to four tenths of a lead it didn’t matter if you showed up on the track and didn’t get the last tenths of the set-up. I think it’s clear that [nel 2021] we have had the fiercest competition in recent years “.