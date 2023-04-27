The return to Baku

The last round of the season, held three weeks ago in Melbourne, contributed to the first joy of 2023 for Lewis Hamilton, on the podium with an excellent 2nd place. However, the Brackley team also had to cope with the withdrawal of George Russell, forced to raise the white flag with the engine of his W14 on fire. Today, almost a month after the Australian disappointment, the British rider is ready to redeem himself Azerbaijanstage of the world championship that will also reserve a big news.

The ‘mystery’ of Melbourne

Before even focusing on the Azerbaijani stage, Russell made a curious comment about the last race in Melbourne: “Three weeks off is more than enough, I feel good – he commented on the microphones of formula1.com – to be fair, Melbourne’s performance was unexpected, and still is today we fail to understand how such a positive performance in terms of pace was possible. We hope to repeat ourselves here in Baku, even if it is obviously a different track”.

Opinion on the new format

Limited to the event in Azerbaijan, the element that is generating the greatest interest is that relating to the new format, which cancels FP2 and replaces it with an ad hoc qualifying session for the Sprint race: “I am very open about the new formatand it will be a challenge – he added – Baku is not the easiest circuit to tackle, also due to the track surface which can have a strong impact on the tyres, and the experiences of recent years are irrelevant. F1 cars and tires are very complex to understand, but the situation is the same for everyone. Let’s cross our fingers and try to get the most out of the first lap in tomorrow’s free practice to make the rest of the weekend easier.”

The ‘welcome back’ to Allison

In conclusion, Russell also commented on the return of James Allison as new Mercedes Sporting Director: “This is great news for the team because now we have in him an additional figure – has explained – Mike Elliott is one of the most talented engineers I’ve ever met in my life, but you have to consider the whole organization of the whole team. If you take a football team, for example, there are eleven players who have to be lined up in the right position on the pitch to ensure the best possible result, and therefore I think Mike is well suited to his new roleand the same goes for James’ return to this position, and so it’s great news for the team.”