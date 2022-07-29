Construction | An eco-village is being built at Berlin’s old Tegel airport

The area will be completed by 2030.

of Berlin an eco-village of 10,000 inhabitants will be built at the old Tegel airport. In 2020, 5,000 apartments are planned for the airport, which has stopped flights. The culture website tells about it Time Out.

Schumacher Quartier, planned as a residential area, will be carbon neutral with the new construction technology and will be an example of how abandoned buildings can be reused. Due to wide bike lanes and easy public transport, Tegel is planned to be pedestrian- and cycling-friendly in the future. There are parks, schools and shops in the area.

In addition, it is planned to build The Urban Tech Republic industrial park and research area in Tegel. The area covers a thousand companies of various sizes and the Berliner Hochschule für Technik university campus.

The first parts of the area should be completed by 2027 and the entire area by 2030. Currently, the airport functions as a tourist attraction.