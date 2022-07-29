It is well known that in the era of the 90’s there were two great competitors in terms of the sale of electronic devices, these were neither more nor less than Nintendo Y SEGA, each with interesting properties. After this, the console war would have given a pause, and according to an executive, it returned due to the great popularity it generated. Xbox 360.

Former company executive, Peter Moore, commented that when he was working in the company, a tough competition was fomented against Playstation 3 and its different versions. This as a way to enrich the competition between microsoft Y Sonysame that helped the industry despite having a pothole with the hoop of death.

This is what he commented:

We encourage console wars, not to create division, but to challenge each other. And when I say each other, I mean Microsoft and Sony. If Microsoft hadn’t followed suit after Xbox, after the red rings of death, gaming would be a poorer place, you wouldn’t have the competition that you have today. If we hadn’t solved it the way we did, I know damn well there would be no Xbox today.

The executive helped launch Xbox 360after years of service during the era dream cast in SEGA. He even announced the release date of Halo 2 via a tattoo, though sources disagree on whether it was fake or real.

Via: Eurogamer