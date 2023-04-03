Constitution | HS called the district leaders of the coalition: Some want basic Finns as government partners, some have an open position

None of the district leaders named the blue-red government as their favorite, but some said that their scales are currently leaning toward the middle class.

The coalition it is probably a bit easier to find a common government tone with basic Finns than with the Sdp, but the options are still open.

Such a picture emerged when Helsingin Sanomat called the presidents of the district organizations of the coalition. HS reached all 13 district directors on Monday.

The chairman of the coalition that won the election Petteri Orpo start the formation of the government with government consultations. The district leaders are also members of the coalition’s party board, which meets on Tuesday.

In practice, the coalition needs at least either Perussuomalaiset or Sdp as a government partner.

“My personal opinion is that basic Finns,” says Lapland’s Kokoumus Riitta Savukoski.

According to Savukoski, we must first look at what the Basic Finns are ready for in the negotiations. He justifies his view by the fact that the Sdp’s economic policy has even been harmful to Finland this term.

Also Uusimaa’s district leader and member of parliament Heikki Vestman says he prefers a bourgeois base for economic reasons.

“Based on the positions stated during the elections, I personally think it is more likely that the basis of a government would be based on bourgeois parties. I also prefer it in terms of substantive issues. Finland’s economy must be fixed.”

District leader and member of parliament in Varsinais-Finland Ville Valkonen sees the election result as a clear message that economic policy must change.

“Sdp’s speeches before the elections seem incompatible with this,” he says.

“Of course, it is Petteri Orpo’s decision to make the final decision about which team will form the government. But it seems that the economic political thinking of basic Finns is closer to the coalition based on the election programs.”

Ramble is on the lines Chairman of the Ostrobothnia District Board Jesse Luhtala. He believes that with a bourgeois government base, it would be most likely to be able to promote issues important to the association.

In Luhtala’s opinion, the center Annika Saarikon Monday announcement going to the opposition can complicate the situation. However, he does not believe that the announcement is necessarily absolute.

“We’ll see if there is any desire to make an impact,” says Luhtala.

A government formed by the Coalition, Basic Finns and the Center would have the support of 117 MPs.

A slightly narrower bourgeois base could be created with the forces of the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats. It would get the support of 109 MPs, when the representative of Åland, who sits in the Swedish parliamentary group, is also included.

Pirkanmaanthe districts of Satakunta, Southeast Finland and Helsinki praise the good local cooperation with Sdp, but no one names it as their clear favorite partner.

“In Helsinki, we are used to cooperating with Dems and basic Finns, I think with both nationally as well. I have no need to exclude or prioritize one or the other,” says the Helsinki district manager Tatu Rauhamäki.

Rauhamäki says that the coalition gained the people’s trust with its central election message on economic issues.

“It is quite difficult to imagine that there would be such a coalition that would not be able to make significant moves in them. At that point, the citizens’ trust would begin to be betrayed.”

Also the district director of Pirkanmaa Aleksi Jäntti asks how much the Sdp is willing to retract its statements about its goals. According to him, cooperation with Sdp would require “a small miracle, but such things do happen”.

“If you think roughly ideologically, the Basic Finns are probably closer to the ideas of the coalition on a general level. Especially if we take this economic angle.”

All the three largest parties increased their support, reminds the district manager of Satakunta Samu Vahteristo.

“I would set out with an open mind to find out both options, to see which one is easier to form a government with. The most important thing is to share the same situation. The economy is in a bad state and fixing it is absolutely essential.”

And Central Finland Lotta Ahola that of Southeastern Finland Jussi Virsunen say that in order for the cooperation to be successful, the Sdp should change its economic lines and its EU policy for basic Finns.