Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine became the first owners of locally produced Togg T10X electric cars. The solemn ceremony of handing over car keys took place on Monday, April 3, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, site TV channel Haberturk.

The politician ordered a dark blue model for himself, his wife ordered a red one. Erdogan noted during the ceremony that the electric car set a record for the number of orders on the first day of going on sale.

As the Turkish leader noted, the development has become revolutionary, the electric car, in his opinion, will “conquer the roads of the world.”

The pre-order T10X electric cars went on sale on March 14. The standard version with a range of 314 km without recharging costs 923 thousand Turkish liras ($48.5 thousand), the version with a range of 523 km costs 1.215 million Turkish liras ($63.9 thousand). The manufacturer announces that charging an electric car by 80% occurs in 30 minutes.

Gurcan Karakash, CEO of Togg, told reporters that sales will take place only in the domestic market over the next 1.5 years. After that, it is planned to export Togg to European countries.

Serial production of electric cars began in Turkey on October 29, 2022 on the day of the public holiday – Republic Day. Erdogan attended the ceremony.

Deputy head of the Ministry of Transport Fatih Kacir then said that the first electric cars will be received by the governors of 81 provinces of the country and the heads of Turkish diplomatic missions abroad.

The TOGG electric car was introduced in 2019. The most popular segment is the SUV. It accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. The driving range of the car is 500 km.