The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, along with a number of ministers and senior Egyptian officials, were at the forefront of receiving Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and his accompanying delegation, upon arrival at Cairo International Airport.

During a short break in the VIP hall at the airport, the Egyptian President welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, and they exchanged cordial conversations that express the strength of the brotherly relations between the two countries, and they also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the month of Ramadan.

Then the convoy of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed headed to the Federal Palace, and upon his arrival, an official reception ceremony took place, as President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the UAE, accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was escorted to the main platform.

The national anthem of the UAE and Egypt was played, after which Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed reviewed a group of honor guards, who lined up to greet him, as he shook hands with his senior recipients.