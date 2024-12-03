He Sanitary Transport Consortium (CTS)a leading company in the Girona region, has closed a strategic alliance with the Pla d’Urgell Medical Center (CMPU)a health entity active in the province of Lleida. This last company has as its main shareholder Grup Prefabricats Pujolan industrial conglomerate with headquarters in Mollerussa (Lleida) and 23 production centers distributed in Spain and abroad.

“The agreement includes the incorporation of the Center Mèdic Pla d’Urgell to the shareholding of Gesció Integral d’Emergències Mèdiques, a subsidiary of CTS, and the creation of a temporary union of companies (UTE) that reinforces the technical and economic capacity of the offer presented “, sources from the Girona company have detailed.

CMPU has extensive experience in the healthcare field through different projects such as Avantmedica leading private hospital in Lleida.

Ambulance ‘macro-contest’

The agreement announcement comes a few days before the dispute is resolved. macro contest urgent and non-urgent medical transport in Catalonia between 2025 and 2030. The award called by the Medical Emergency System (SEM), attached to the Ministry of Health, has a budget of 2,400 million euros and is one of the largest of the autonomous Administration.

Specifically, CTS bids for the Girona-Maresme, Lleida and Alt Pirineu lots. In total, there are 10 lots at stake to which 13 companies have submitted on their own or together with other operators in the sector.

According to CTS, the collaboration with its new partner “strengthens its proposal for the Girona-Maresme lot”which has a budget of 278.3 million euros and involves the management of a service that will require about 170 ambulances. Furthermore, it is estimated that the service in this region will require an initial investment of more than 15 million in equipment and infrastructure.

“This alliance, led by CTS and reinforced by the participation of Grup Pujol, expands not only the technical capacity of the consortiumbut also guarantees a solid financial foundationdecisive for the success of the project”, conclude the same sources.