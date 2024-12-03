SCOTLAND
The World Golf Awards recognize Trump Turnberry, in Scotland, as the best golf hotel in 2024
It looks like 2024 is going to end up as a magical year for Donald Trump. Not only because of his victory in the US presidential elections, which will give him a new mandate starting next January, but also because one of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Donald #Trumps #golf #hotel #Europe #chosen #world
Leave a Reply