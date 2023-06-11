This weekend Conor McGregor was one of the luxury guests of the nba for the fourth game of the final between Miami Heat and Denver NuggetsUntil then, everything was going well, but things got complicated when he went to the court where an action caused astonishment among the attendees because the UFC fighter “attacked” the mascot of the Miami team.

As everything was planned so that in the third quarter of this grand final, Conor McGregor would take the court to take advantage of the timeout to announce that one of his brands would be the new sponsor of the Miami team. So far everything is going well but things they got out of control when the Irish fighter tried to show off his fighting skills and began beating up the locals’ mascot.

In the first instance, I played with the character and to a certain extent it was thought that the blows were within what was planned, but after a few seconds Conor McGregor landed a left foot that knocked the man inside to a standstill causing the astonishment of those present because they considered that it was an act out of place.

The blow was apparently so strong that the bottarga had to leave assisted by more people. Hours later, The Ahtletic outlet announced that “Burnie” was transported to an emergency hospital because the blow was so hard that it knocked him out, there he was administered painkillers. So far he reported stable and out of danger and even resting at home without major problems.

No details have been released so far as to whether they will seek to file charges against Conor McGregor or simply await an apology for the accident.