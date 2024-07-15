The Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia continues to generate reactions after the violent riots that occurred before the match and that went around the world, tarnishing the development of the competition.

According to the criteria of

The match was marked by disorder and chaos caused by thousands of supporters without tickets who broke through the security barriers.

Miami-Dade authorities are investigating the failures that led to the chaos, violence and destruction experienced at the 2024 Copa América final, in which many fans who bought tickets were unable to enter Sunday’s match and also suffered blows and fainting due to the high temperatures.

Entrance to the Hard Rock Stadium for the Copa América final. Photo:EFE Share

Hours before the start of the match, hundreds of people without tickets broke through security barriers, climbed over fences and jumped over the turnstiles to enter the venue, a situation that caused chaos, stampedes and forced the closure of the gates, as well as delaying the start of the match.

Conmebol statement

The leadership of Conmebol received a lot of criticism on social media for the organization of the sporting event.

Images captured by businessman Freddy Vega. Photo:X: @freddier Share

On Monday, the body that governs South American football, headed by President Alejandro Domínguez, issued a statement in which it identified responsibilities for the logistics of the sports venue.

According to Conmebol, the authorities of the Hard Rock stadium did not take into account the recommendations made by the sports entity regarding the organization of events of such magnitude.

“As is known, during the final in Miami, fans without tickets went to the vicinity of the stadium, which delayed normal access for people who did have them, which slowed down entry and led to the closure of the doors,” the statement said.

“In light of this situation, CONMEBOL was subject to the decisions made by the authorities of Hard Rock Stadium, in accordance with the contractual responsibilities established for the security operation.”

“In addition to the provisions set out in the contract, CONMEBOL recommended to the authorities the procedures tested in events of this magnitude, which were NOT taken into account.”.

Hard Rock Position

Police officers arrest Colombian fans who tried to sneak into the Miami stadium. Photo:AFP Share

Videos posted on social media showed fans jumping over gates in the southwest corner of the stadium in Miami Gardens and running to avoid being hit by law enforcement officers and staff. There were even images of fans trying to enter through the stadium’s ventilation ducts.

The Hard Rock Stadium He said on Sunday on his X account that “thousands of fans without tickets tried to force their way into the stadium (…)” so “security closed the doors to control the entry process at a much slower pace.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and local police chief Jaime Reyes have made it clear that responsibility for what happened last night lies with CONMEBOL, the governing body for soccer in South America. “The Copa America is organized by CONMEBOL and the Miami-Dade Police provide support,” the mayor explained.

SPORTS WITH EFE

More sports news