How did you feel about the content of this article?

US President allowed “as much information as possible” to be revealed from investigations into the origin of Covid-19 without jeopardizing national security | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Joe Biden signed this Monday (20) a bill to reveal confidential documents about the origins of Covid-19 that was approved by Congress earlier this month.

“I share Congress’s goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origins of Covid-19,” Biden said in a statement in which he announced his signing of the bill, the last step before its enactment.

The bill asks the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, to release classified information about the origin of Covid-19, noting that there is reason to believe that the pandemic originated in a laboratory at the Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China.

In the message, Biden highlighted that his government will continue to analyze all information regarding the possible origins of the disease, “including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology”.

The Democrat made it clear that he will allow “as much information as possible” to be revealed without endangering national security.

FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed his belief in late February that the pandemic was “probably” caused by a leak at a laboratory in Wuhan.

Two US intelligence agencies – one from the Department of Energy and one from the FBI – point to the lab theory, albeit with “low” or “moderate” confidence, according to broadcaster NPR, while four agencies favor the lab theory. natural origin.