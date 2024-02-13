You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Copa Libertadores Trophy
Staff Images / Conmebol
Copa Libertadores Trophy
The South American soccer body made the announcement for this season's final.
The final of the Copa Libertadores 2024 It will be played in Buenos Aires, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) reported this Tuesday and Conmebol reaffirmed, although in a stadium yet to be confirmed.
“It's official: Buenos Aires will host the final of the Copa @Libertadores 2024. What a joy to welcome you in our country @CONMEBOL!”, the AFA published on its X network account (ex Twitter).
Later, Conmebol and its president Alejandro Domínguez confirmed Buenos Aires as the venue for the final match of the largest continental club tournament in South America. Domínguez commented that the choice of the Argentine capital “is a recognition of the good moment of Argentine football and the excellent work of the AFA.”
“Eternal Glory will be defined in Buenos Aires,” he concluded in his message on X network.
Although it was not reported which stadium will host the definition to be played in November, one of the ones with the most possibilities is the Monumental stadium, River Plate, with a capacity of more than 80,000 spectators. A total of 47 clubs participate in this edition of the Copa Libertadores seeking to succeed Brazilian Fluminense in the coronation.
Brazil, with eight teams (seven assigned places and the current Libertadores champion) and Argentina, with six, are the countries with the most representatives in the competition that is in its first phase. The group stage (8 brackets of four teams) will begin on April 2 and end on May 30.
AFP
