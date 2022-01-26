Pre-orders for the beautiful statue have officially opened Conker’s Bad Fur Day – Soldier Conker license plate First 4 Figuresdedicated to the title developed by Rare and released in 2001 on Nintendo 64. The variants made available by the manufacturer are three, one simple Standard Editiona more elaborate one Exclusive Editionand a complete one Definitive Edition.

Let’s find out how they differ!

Standard Edition Resin statue

Detailed base inspired by Conker’s Bad Fur Day art style

Limited numbered edition

Authentication card Dimensions (base included) Height – 32.8 cm

Width – 33 cm

Depth – 35 cm

Weight – 3.876 KG Exclusive Edition Resin statue

Detailed base inspired by Conker’s Bad Fur Day art style

LEDs on flames, shot effects and cigar

Limited numbered edition

Authentication card Dimensions (base included) Height – 32.8 cm

Width – 33 cm

Depth – 35 cm

Weight – 3.876 KG Definitive Edition Resin statue

Detailed base inspired by Conker’s Bad Fur Day art style

Additional details on the base, such as Tediz’s bodies, a helmet, and more.

LEDs on flames, shot effects and cigar

Limited numbered edition

Authentication card Dimensions (base included) Height – 40.8 cm

Width – 39.2 cm

Depth – 38 cm

Weight – 10.078 KG

Below you can admire a video dedicated to the three editions of the statue, and we remind you that a giveaway is currently underway to try to win a Exclusive Edition. All the details are available on the specific page!

Source: First 4 Figures